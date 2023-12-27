WASHINGTON, Dec 27 — The Michigan Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from voters seeking to disqualify Donald Trump from next year’s presidential primary for his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

The ruling allows Trump to remain on the ballot.

The voters sought to disqualify Trump under a provision in the US Constitution that bars people who have engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” from holding office if they have previously sworn an oath to the United States.

The Michigan ruling contrasts with a decision by Colorado’s top court last week to disqualify Trump under the same constitutional provision.

CNN reported the Michigan decision earlier. — Reuters

