JERUSALEM, Dec 25 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that the Gaza war was far from over and dismissed what he cast as false media speculation that his government might call a halt to fighting against the Palestinian enclave’s Hamas Islamists.

“We are not stopping. We are continuing to fight, and we will be intensifying the fighting in the coming days, and the fighting will take long and it is not close to concluding,” he told lawmakers from his Likud party, according to a statement. — Reuters

