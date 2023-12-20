TOKYO, Dec 20 ― Some 2.44 million people visited Japan in November, up more than 160 per cent year-on-year and just under the number of visitors in the same month in 2019, before the pandemic curtailed global travel, official data showed today.

In November 2019, 2.441 million foreigners visited Japan, the Japan National Tourism Organisation data showed.

Japan ended some of the world's most stringent Covid-19 border restrictions late last year, and tourism has picked up so far this year, with the number of visitors rising in October to above pre-pandemic levels.

Advertisement

Japan, which counts inbound tourism as driver for economic growth, aims to boost the number of tourists to above the 2019-level of 31.88 million people by 2025 and to 60 million by 2030. ― Reuters

Advertisement