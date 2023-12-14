PARIS, Dec 14 — France said today it was concerned about the heavy toll among journalists covering the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and it was pushing to get Agence France-Presse reporters out of the Gaza Strip.

“We are keeping up our efforts regarding AFP employees,” said Christophe Lemoine, deputy spokesman for Paris’ foreign ministry.

It is “a complex operation”, he added.

“Since October, we have been working to allow French citizens on the ground to leave Gaza, as well as their dependants,” Lemoine added.

He underscored that France had managed to get Palestinians working at a French cultural institute in Gaza out of the territory, among 154 evacuees it has helped bring out.

“Concerning Palestinian workers at French firms, aid groups and public figures flagged up to us, we are still looking for solutions with our partners in the region to get them to safety outside the Gaza Strip,” Lemoine said.

Paris also hailed the work of journalists killed while covering the conflict.

France has “concerns about the heavy toll paid by journalists in the context of the conflict between Israel and Hamas,” Lemoine said.

“Civilians must be protected, and that is especially the case for journalists. They have to be able to freely and completely safely do their work,” he added.

At least 63 journalists and media workers — 56 Palestinians, four Israelis and three Lebanese — have died since October 7, according to the US-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Around 40 journalists working with AFP and their dependents are still waiting to get out of Gaza. — AFP