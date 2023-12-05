MADRID, Dec 5 — The Spanish government on Friday confirmed the arrest of two intelligence officers, who according to Spanish media are suspected of working for the United States.

“This is information we have had for several days,” Justice Minister Felix Bolanos said, during a visit to Brussels when asked about reports in El Pais and El Confidencial.

The El Confidencial site said Monday that two agents of Spain’s National Intelligence Centre (CNI) were suspected of sharing information with the United States, and had been arrested at the request of an investigative magistrate.

The El Pais newspaper said the two agents were arrested in recent weeks for possibly revealing defence secrets.

Advertisement

When questioned on the reports, Bolanos said that the “judicial process must follow its course”, without providing further details.

“Regarding the investigation, the facts were denounced by the CNI itself, and they are secret,” Defence Minister Margarita Robles said during a visit to Latvia. — AFP