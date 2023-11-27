VATICAN CITY, Nov 27 — Pope Francis, who is suffering from lung inflammation, is in “good and stable” condition, receiving antibiotic therapy intravenously, and will limit his activities for the next few days in order to conserve his strength, the Vatican said today.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that a CT scan at a Rome hospital on Saturday excluded pneumonia but had detected inflammation in his lungs that caused breathing difficulties.

“The pope’s condition is good and stable, he does not have a fever and his respiratory condition is decidedly improving,” Bruni said.

“To facilitate the pope’s recovery, some important engagements that were scheduled for these days have been postponed so that he can dedicate his time and energy (to recovery)”.

Bruni added that Francis would continue to carry out “easier”, institutional tasks, his condition permitting.

One part of one of the pope’s lungs was removed when Francis was a young man in his native Argentina.

Francis is due to travel to Dubai on Friday to attend the UN climate change conference. The Vatican statement did not mention the trip. — Reuters

