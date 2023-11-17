OTTAWA, Nov 17 — A Canadian jury found yesterday a 22-year-old man guilty of murdering four members of a Muslim family in a 2021 attack.

Nathaniel Veltman was convicted of four counts of first degree or premeditated murder, and one count of attempted murder.

He ran over a Muslim family with his pickup truck in June 2021 in Ontario, killing four members of the family and leaving a single surviving child orphaned.

The prosecution had argued that the attack sought to intimidate or terrorize Muslims, motivated by white supremacist ideology.

What do we know about the trial?

The trial lasted some 10-weeks. The defendant, who had pleaded not guilty to the murder charges, was accused of writing a “terrorist manifest” where he espoused white nationalism and spoke about his hatred for Muslims.

The prosecution said he “dressed like a soldier” with a “crusader t-shirt” when carrying out the attack.

The defence said the defendant had suffered a mental decline and was in “a state of extreme confusion” after consuming hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms that weekend. Nevertheless, the argument did not meet the requirements for an insanity plea.

The attack killed 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his wife, their 15-year-old daughter and her grandmother. — DW