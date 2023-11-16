GENEVA, Nov 16 — The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency said today he believed there was a deliberate attempt to “strangle” its humanitarian work in Gaza, warning that the agency may have to entirely suspend its operations due to a lack of fuel.

“I do believe there is a deliberate attempt to strangle our operation and paralyse the operation,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told journalists in Geneva, calling it “outrageous” to force humanitarian aid to beg for fuel.

He added that the agency, which supports more than 800,000 displaced people in Gaza, was at risk of suspending its operations entirely. — Reuters

