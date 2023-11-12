CAIRO, Nov 12 — The first group of foreigners and injured Palestinians evacuated after the Rafah border crossing re-opened arrived in Egypt from Gaza today, four Egyptian security sources said.

Several injured Palestinians arrived on Egyptian soil to receive medical treatment, plus 80 foreign nationals and dependents, with more undergoing border procedures, the sources said.

Evacuations through the border crossing were suspended on Friday after issues transporting injured Palestinians from northern Gaza. — Reuters

