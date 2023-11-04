KYIV, Ukraine, Nov 4 — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv today to discuss EU enlargement with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky, she said on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’m here to discuss Ukraine’s accession path to the EU,” she said, posting a picture of herself with Zelensky.

She added that they would also discuss the EU’s “financial support to rebuild Ukraine as a modern, prosperous democracy.”

Talks would also include “how we will continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression,” she added.

Kyiv applied for EU membership just days after Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022, and received candidacy status several months later in a strong signal of support from Brussels.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters Thursday that Kyiv was on track to fulfil its obligations to open negotiations on EU membership.

Von der Leyen acknowledged in September that Kyiv had made “great strides” in its bid for EU membership.

Today’s visit is the sixth by von der Leyen to Ukraine since the war began. — AFP