WASHINGTON, Nov 1 — The US House of Representatives’ China committee will introduce a bill to ban the US government from buying Chinese drones, the Financial Times reported today.

Mike Gallagher, the Republican head of the committee, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, the ranking Democrat, will introduce the “American Security Drone Act” today, the FT report added.

“This bill would prohibit the federal government from using American taxpayer dollars to purchase drones from countries like China,” Gallagher told the FT.

Advertisement

China recently announced export controls on some drones and drone-related equipment, saying it wanted to safeguard “national security and interests” in response to escalating tension with the United States over access to technology.

The bill was cosigned by Virginia Republican Rob Wittman and Connecticut Democrat Joe Courtney, the FT said, adding that the bill would also bar local and state governments from purchasing Chinese drones with federal grants.

The US House of Representatives’ China committee did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. — Reuters

Advertisement