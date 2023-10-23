BEIJING, Oct 23 — China urges the Philippine side to take China’s concerns seriously, stop dangerous manoeuvres and stop creating more tension in the South China Sea, the foreign ministry said today.

Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning’s comments came after China and the Philippines traded accusations over a collision in disputed waters of the South China Sea, and after Manila asked Beijing to stop provocations.

China will continue to take necessary measures following domestic and international law and firmly safeguard territorial sovereignty and maritime rights, Mao said. — Reuters

