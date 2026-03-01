JERUSALEM, March 1 — Israel’s military said today that it was “not aware” of any US or Israeli strike on a school in Iran that Iranian authorities say was hit the previous day, killing over 100 people.

“At this point not aware of an Israeli or an American strike there... We’re operating in an extremely accurate manner,” military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told reporters at a briefing in response to questions about the strike.

Iran’s Red Crescent said today that 108 people died in a strike on Minab School in Iran’s south. — AFP