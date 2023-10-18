GAZA, Oct 18 — At least 3,300 Palestinians have been killed and more than 13,000 wounded since Israel began air strikes on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said today. — Reuters
