DUBAI, Oct 18 — Members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should sanction and implement an oil embargo on Israel, in addition to expelling Israeli ambassadors, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said today according to a statement shared by Iran’s foreign ministry.

An urgent meeting of the OIC was taking place today in the Saudi city of Jeddah for Islamic countries to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. — Reuters

