AMMAN, Oct 17 — Jordan today will host a four-party summit in Amman with US President Joe Biden and Egyptian and Palestinian leaders to discuss the “dangerous” repercussions of the war in Gaza in the region and finding a political resolution, state media said. — Reuters
State media: Jordan to host summit between Biden and Egyptian and Palestinian leaders
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2023 8:40 PM MYT
