LONDON, Oct 16 — The British government is increasing its aid to the Palestinian people by a third with £10 million (RM57.5 million) more in support, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said today.

”We are increasing our aid by a third with an additional 10 million pounds of support. An acute humanitarian crisis is unfolding to which we must respond,” Sunak told lawmakers.

”We must support the Palestinian people because they are victims of Hamas too.” — Reuters

