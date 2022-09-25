Waves roll in near a damaged house built close to the shore as Hurricane Fiona, later downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, passes the Atlantic settlement of Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada September 24, 2022. — Courtesy of Wreckhouse Press handout via Reuters

OTTAWA, Sept 25 — The breadth of the damage caused by the powerful storm Fiona that ravaged Canada’s Atlantic coast yesterday has never been seen before, and it will take months to rebuild the critical infrastructure that was destroyed, Canada’s emergency preparedness minister Bill Blair said on Sunday.

“The scale of what we’re dealing with, I think it’s unprecedented,” Blair told Reuters in a telephone interview when asked how Fiona compared to Dorian, a storm that struck the region around Halifax, Nova Scotia, in 2019.

“There is going to be what I believe will likely be several months work in restoring some of the critical infrastructure - buildings and homes, rooftops that have been blown off community centres and schools,” he added. — Reuters