A firefighter comforts a woman next to the destroyed bus in which her daughter was killed by shelling near a local market during Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Ukraine September 22, 2022. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Sept 22 — An expanded and protracted Ukraine crisis is not in the interests of all parties, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on the sidelines of a United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York yesterday.

China hopes that the “flame of war” will go out as soon as possible, a Chinese foreign ministry statement today cited Wang as saying. — Reuters