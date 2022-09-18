A displaced man cools off to avoid heat on flooded highway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 16, 2022. — Reuters pic

ISLAMABAD, Sept 18 — The International Monetary Fund will work with the international community to support Pakistan’s relief and reconstruction efforts following the catastrophic floods that have hit the country, the lender’s resident representative said on Sunday.

“We will work with others in the international community to support, under the current program, the authorities’ relief and reconstruction efforts, and especially their ongoing endeavour to assist those affected by the floods while ensuring sustainable policies and macroeconomic stability,” Esther Perez Ruiz said in a message to Reuters. Reuters