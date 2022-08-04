Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will condemn China's missile launch, that encroached on Japanese waters. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 4 — Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi agreed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to strongly condemn China’s ballistic missile launch todday, Kyodo news agency quoted Hayashi as saying.

Both Hayashi and Blinken were in Cambodia to attend Asean regional bloc-related meetings.

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said five ballistic missiles fired by China appeared to have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, part of military exercises launched by Beijing in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit. — Reuters