Vials with a sticker reading, ‘Covid-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only’ and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 13 — The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said the Pfizer Covid vaccine is safe and effective in children under five, ahead of a meeting to weigh its authorisation later this week.

Children under five are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination in the United States and most countries, a pressing need since rates of hospitalisation and death “are higher than among children and adolescents 5-17 years of age,” the FDA said in a document posted on its website Sunday.

The agency has called a meeting of experts on June 15 to decide whether to recommend the Pfizer vaccine, given as three shots to children aged six months through four years, as well as the Moderna vaccine, given as two shots to children aged six months through five years.

Pfizer’s first two shots are given three weeks apart, then the third is given eight weeks after the second. They are all dosed at three micrograms, as opposed to 30 micrograms the company gives older ages.

Both Pfizer and Moderna had previously posted their results, but the FDA then had to review the data in detail and carry out its own evaluation. It posted a favourable analysis about Moderna on Friday.

Its comments towards Pfizer also appear favourable, based on the levels of infection-blocking antibodies it evoked in trial participants, and a similar side-effect profile to higher age groups. The trial population was around 4,500 children.

A preliminary estimate placed vaccine efficacy at 80.3 per cent, but the FDA noted this was based on very few positive cases — just 10, as opposed to the 21 sought for a more accurate figure.

There are nearly 20 million US children aged four years and under, or six per cent of the population. If, as expected, the FDA-appointed experts recommend the two shots, then the matter will go to another committee convened by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention for a final say.

White House officials last week said rollout of millions of shots at pharmacies and doctors’ offices could begin as soon as June 21, following the Juneteenth holiday on June 20. — AFP