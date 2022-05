US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-youl hold a joint news conference at the People's House in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2022. ― Reuters pic

SEOUL, May 21 ― US President Joe Biden said on Saturday his country had offered to provide coronavirus vaccines to North Korea, which has imposed a sweeping lockdown and other restrictions during its first confirmed outbreak, but there had been no response from Pyongyang.

He made the remarks at a joint news conference with South Korea’s new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, following their first summit in Seoul. ― Reuters