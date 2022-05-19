A still image taken from a handout video released by Russian Defence Ministry shows what it says are Ukrainian service members receiving hospital treatment after surrendering at the besieged Azovstal steelworks, in Novoazovsk, Ukraine. —Russian Defence Ministry via Reuters pic

BERLIN, May 19 — The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has begun registering hundreds of prisoners of war (POWs) from the besieged Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, it said today.

The ICRC said in a statement that the operation to track fighters leaving the plant, including the wounded, began on Tuesday and was ongoing as of Thursday.

As part of the process, the ICRC records information from the individuals to keep track of those who have been captured.

It added that it is not transporting the POWs to the places where they are held. — Reuters