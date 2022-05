Workers in protective suits stand in a truck on a street amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, during the Labour Day holiday, in Chaoyang district of Beijing, China May 1, 2022. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, May 1 — Beijing has found 350 local Covid-19 cases since April 22 across 14 of the Chinese capital’s 16 districts, a health official said today.

The most populous district, Chaoyang, accounted for 143 of the infections, including 20 of the 55 cases detected in the city in the 24 hours to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) today, the official told a news conference.

Beijing has designated seven areas as high risk and 28 as medium risk, the official said. — Reuters