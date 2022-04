The foreign ship was found with 200,000 litres of smuggled fuel. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

DUBAI, April 24 — Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said today they had seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters loaded with 200,000 litres of smuggled fuel, accordin to the semi-official Fars news agency.

The ship’s eight crew were detained, Fars reported, citing Guards senior commander Gholamhossein Hosseini. — Reuters