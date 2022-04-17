Ukrainian prime minister says forces in Mariupol have not surrendered, says ABC

Ukraine has insisted Mariupol has not fallen to Russian invaders. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, April 17 — Remaining Ukrainian forces in the southern port of Mariupol are still fighting and continue to defy a Russian demand that they surrender, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said today.

“The city still has not fallen,” Shmyhal told ABC’s This Week program, adding that Ukrainian soldiers continue to control some parts of the city.

Shmyhal said that he will attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington this week and will seek more financial assistance for Ukraine. — Reuters