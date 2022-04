File photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking during an address where he says that Russian forces could use chemical weapons in Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 11, 2022. ― Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via Reuters TV/Handout via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KYIV, April 16 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy today told CNN that between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died so far in the war with Russia and another 10,000 have been injured. — Reuters