Chechen chief Kadyrov says over 1,000 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol

Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov listens to commander of Russia's 8th combined army of the Southern Military District, Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev in the city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 28, 2022. ― Reuters file pic

MARIUPOL, April 13 ― Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines had surrendered in the besieged port city of Mariupol and urged remaining forces holed up in the Azovstal steel mill to surrender.

There was no comment from Ukrainian officials on the statement made on Kadyrov's Telegram channel. Ukraine's General Staff, in its morning report today, said that Russian forces were proceeding with attacks on Azovstal and the port.

Russian television showed pictures of what it said were marines giving themselves up at Illich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol yesterday, many of them injured.

It was not clear what plant ― Azovstal or Illich Iron and Steel Works ― Kadyrov meant when he talked about the 1,000 surrendered Ukrainian marines.

“Within Azovstal at the moment there are about 200 wounded who cannot receive any medical assistance,” Kadyrov said in his post. “For them and all the rest it would be better to end this pointless resistance and go home to their families.”

Kadyrov is an ardent supporter of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and has deployed many of his fighters in Ukraine to bolster Russia's drive to “demilitarise” and “denazify” Ukraine.

In earlier postings, he vowed to proceed with the capture of Mariupol and to press on to take all other Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv.

Russian television pictures showed what it said were Ukrainian soldiers being marched down a road with their hands in the air. One of the soldiers was shown holding a Ukrainian passport. ― Reuters