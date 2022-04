Russian President Vladimir Putin said any attempts to isolate Russia and Belarus would be countered. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, April 12 — Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that Moscow would counter attempts to isolate Russia and Belarus and stressed the need to deepen integration between the countries in light of Western sanctions, RIA news agency reported.

Putin was speaking after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in the Russian Far East. — Reuters