The UK govt shared current updates on Russia's movement on Donbas. — Twitter screenshot

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, April 7 — Russian artillery and air strikes are continuing along the Donbas line of control, British military intelligence said today in an update on Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defence said on Twitter the main focus of Russian forces was to progress offensive operations in eastern Ukraine. — Reuters