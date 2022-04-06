Pope, holding Ukrainian flag, condemns ‘atrocities, such as the massacre of Bucha’

Pope Francis called the violence in Buchas 'increasingly horrendous'. — Reuters

VATICAN CITY, April 6 — Pope Francis today condemned “the massacre of Bucha’ and held up a Ukrainian flag that was sent to him from the town where tied bodies shot at close range, a mass grave and other signs of executions were found.

“Recent news from the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, brought new atrocities, such as the massacre of Bucha,” he said at the end of his weekly audience.

“Cruelty that is increasingly horrendous, even against civilians, defenceless women and children. They are victims whose innocent blood cries out up to heaven and implores: ‘Stop this war!’” he said.

The Kremlin said yesterday that Western allegations Russian forces committed war crimes by executing civilians in Bucha were a “monstrous forgery” aimed at denigrating the Russian army. — Reuters