GAZA, Feb 15 — The death toll from the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip has risen to 72,061, with 171,715 people injured since the start of the offensive in October 2023, the Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported, citing medical sources on Sunday.

According to the sources, 10 bodies and nine injured individuals were brought to hospitals across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

A number of victims remain trapped under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defence crews are still unable to reach them.

The same sources indicated that since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on Oct. 11 last year, the death toll has risen to 601, with 1,607 injuries reported. A total of 726 bodies have also been recovered during this period. — Bernama-WAFA