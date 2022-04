Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he had asked Putin to announce a ceasefire in Ukraine. —Reuters pic

MOSCOW, April 6 — Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed holding talks between Russia and Ukraine during a phone call with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Kremlin said in a statement today.

Orban said earlier that he had spoken with Putin and asked him to announce an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. — Reuters