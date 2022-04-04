Son arrested after Canadian woman found dismembered, stuffed in bag

OTTAWA, April 4 — Canadian police said Sunday they have arrested the son of a woman whose dismembered body was found stuffed in a plastic bag on a Toronto sidewalk this week, and charged him with murder.

Authorities had released a photo of the victim’s distinctive nail polish design in asking for help identifying her, and later made a public appeal to locate her son.

A passerby found the body on Monday, which Toronto police said in a statement showed signs of trauma, “including some dismemberment.”

The victim was later identified as Tien Ly, 46, a manicurist who, according to local media, had recently opened her own salon in the city’s tony Yorkville shopping district.

After searching her apartment, which she shared with her 20-year-old son Dallas Ly, police began looking for him and expressed “concern for his well being.”

He was located and taken into custody on Saturday, and investigators on Sunday alleged he was responsible for his mother’s death, charging him with second degree murder. — AFP