Turkey says Ankara and others must talk to Russia to help end Ukraine war

Turkey argued that Russia still should be allowed to state its case. — Reuters pic

DOHA, March 27—Turkey and other states must still talk to Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, Turkey’s presidential spokesman said today, adding that Kyiv needed more support to defend itself.

“If everybody burns bridges with Russia then who is going to talk to them at the end of the day,” Ibrahim Kalin told the Doha international forum. “Ukrainians need to be supported by every means possible so they can defend themselves ... but the Russian case must be heard, one way or the other.” — Reuters