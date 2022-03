Ukraine has claimed Russia is trying to separate the country into two parts - one part which it will control— Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LVIV, March 27— Russia is trying to split Ukraine in two to create a Moscow-controlled region after failing to take over the whole country, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence said today.

“In fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine,” Kyrylo Budanov said in a statement, adding that Ukraine would soon launch guerrilla warfare in Russian-occupied territory. — Reuters