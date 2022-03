This photo taken March 21, 2022 shows paramilitary police officers conducting a search at the site of the China Eastern Airlines plane crash in Tengxian county, Wuzhou city, in China’s southern Guangxi region. — CNS pic via AFP

BEIJING, March 26 — Chinese emergency workers have found no survivors from Monday’s plane crash and have not recovered the second black box from the crash site, officials said today.

The China Eastern Airlines flight travelling from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast plummeted from cruising altitude to the ground in China’s first plane crash in 12 years. — Reuters