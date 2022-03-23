Ukraine says ‘significant difficulties’ in Russia talks

Moscow earlier accused Kyiv of shifting its negotiating position, saying the United States was working to keep Russia and Ukraine fighting. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KYIV, March 23 — Kyiv said today that talks with Russia to end nearly one month of fighting were encountering “significant difficulties” after Moscow accused the United States of hindering peace efforts.

“The negotiations are continuing online. They are proceeding with significant difficulties because the Ukrainian side has clear and principled positions,” Ukraine’s lead negotiator Mykhaylo Podolyak told reporters in written comments.

His comments came after Moscow earlier accused Kyiv of shifting its negotiating position, saying the United States was working to keep Russia and Ukraine “in a state of military action as long as possible”.

Ongoing talks between the two sides have failed to produce any breakthroughs despite earlier hopes that a document might be signed, following announcements from both sides. — AFP