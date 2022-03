The Hong Kong government reported 205 new Covid-19 deaths. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, March 23 — Hong Kong reported 12,240 new cases of Covid-19 today, down from more than 14,000 the previous day, as the city starts to ease some of the world’s most stringent restrictions that have triggered an exodus of people and hurt business.

