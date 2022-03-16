US defence secretary: ‘We remain united in our support of Ukraine’

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Nato remained 'united' in support of Ukraine. — Pool via Reuters

BRUSSELS, March 16 — Nato allies will continue to send defensive weapons to Ukraine and are unanimous in supporting Kyiv, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said today as he arrived for a meeting with his Nato counterparts.

“We remain united in our support of Ukraine,” he told reporters. “We condemn Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion ... We support their (the Ukrainians’) ability to defend themselves and will continue to support them,” he said, adding that Nato’s pledge to defend all allies was “ironclad”.

Ukraine is not a member of the alliance.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”. — Reuters