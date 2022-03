A woman sits in front of coffins outside a store as mortuaries run short of coffins amid Shenzhen lockdown during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Hong Kong, China, March 16, 2022. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, March 16 — Hong Kong health authorities reported 29,272 Covid-19 cases today, up from 27,765 yesterday and 217 deaths, compared with 228 in the previous 24 hours. — Reuters