Iran's foreign minister says a 'good and durable' nuclear deal is within reach

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is seen during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon October 7, 2021. — Reuters pic

TEHRAN, March 11 ― Iran's foreign minister said today a nuclear deal is within reach, “if US acts realistically and consistently”.

Iran and the United States were at loggerheads over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal yesterday after Tehran suggested there were new obstacles and Washington said hard issues remained.

“Efforts to reach a good and durable agreement continue; it is within reach if US acts realistically and consistently,” Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Twitter.

“No single party can determine end result, a joint endeavour is needed,” he said. ― Reuters