People queue at a makeshift nucleic acid testing centre for Covid-19 at the Central district in Hong Kong February 9, 2022. ― Reuters pic

HONG KONG, March 8 — Hong Kong reported more than 43,000 new coronavirus infections today, a day after the launch of an online self reporting platform which lets residents register their own rapid antigen tests results. — Reuters