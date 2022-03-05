Italy seizes ‘oligarchs’ villas and yachts in initial sweep

File photo of an Italian Carabinieri police officer on patrol duty in Italy November 22, 2017. — Reuters pic

ROME, March 5 ― Italian police have seized villas and yachts worth at least €140 million (RM640 million) from four high-profile Russians who were placed on an EU sanctions list following Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, sources said today.

A police source said a villa owned by billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, and a villa on Lake Como owned by state TV host Vladimir Soloviev, had both been seized.

In addition, sources confirmed that yachts belonging to Russia’s richest man, Alexey Mordashov, and Gennady Timchenko, who has close tied with Russian President Vladimir Putin, were impounded overnight in the northern Italian port of Imperia.

Russian oligarchs are believed to have bought numerous villas in choice Italian locations over the past 20 years and sources said more assets were expected to be seized in coming days as Western states implement massive sanctions to try to force Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

Italian banks were instructed by the Bank of Italy’s financial intelligence division yesterday to urgently let it know of all measures taken to freeze the assets of people and entities placed on the EU list.

Uzbekistan-born metals and telecoms tycoon Usmanov is well known in Italy for owning multiple properties on Sardinia, while Italian media say Mordashov owned a villa worth some €66 million on the same island.

Taking into account the assets of his whole family, Forbes magazine estimates that Mordashov had an estimated net worth of US$29.1 billion (RM122 billion) before sanctions hit.

His 65 metre yacht the “Lady M” had a price tag of €65 million, while Timchenko’s boat Lena was worth some €50 million, a police source said.

Timchenko made a fortune in oil trading and has been described by Putin as one of his closest associates.

Soloviev reportedly complained on Russian television when he found out last month that he risked losing his Italian villa.

“Suddenly someone makes a decision that this journalist is now on the list of sanctions. And right away it affects your real estate. Wait a minute. But you told us that Europe has sacred property rights,” he was quoted saying by The Daily Beast. ― Reuters