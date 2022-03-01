‘Prove you are with us’, Ukraine president urges EU

This handout video grab taken and released by the Ukraine Presidency press service on March 1, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivering an address in Kyiv. — Ukraine press service handout via AFP

BRUSSELS, March 1 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union today to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia and a day after signing an official request to join the bloc.

“The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that’s for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonesome,” Zelenskiy told the European Parliament by video link.

“Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine,” he continued. — Reuters