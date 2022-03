The move thrusts Libya into a new crisis with the incumbent interim government. — Reuters pic

BENGHAZI, March 1 — Libya’s Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh said today the chamber had approved a new government under Fathi Bashagha after holding a vote, which was broadcast on television.

The move thrusts Libya into a new crisis with the incumbent interim government, which has said it will not cede power to any new administration until there is an election. — Reuters