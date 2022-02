Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari tweeted that France was shutting its airspace. — Thomas Samson/Pool pic via Reuters

PARIS, Feb 27 — France today announced it would follow other European countries in shutting its airspace to Russian aircraft to punish the country for invading Ukraine, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said in a tweet.

“France is shutting its airspace to all Russian aircraft and airlines from this evening on”, said Djebbari. — Reuters