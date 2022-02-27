Finland to shut down airspace to Russian planes

Finland's decision to close its airspace to Russia will likely see retaliatory measures to its own airlines. — Reuters pic

HELSINKI, Feb 27 — Finland is preparing to close its airspace to Russian air traffic, according to Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka, the latest European country to take the step in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s likely countermeasure will heavily hurt Finland’s state carrier Finnair FIA1S.HE, for which a key strategy is to fly from Europe to Asia over Russia.

Several other European countries, including Lithuania and Latvia, have also said they were closing their airspace to Russian airliners, while Germany said it was preparing to do so. — Reuters