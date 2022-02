A Ukrainian rocket launcher vehicle drives west of the coastal city of Mariupol, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol February 24, 2022. — Reuters pic

KYIV, Feb 26 — Fighting was under way today near the southern Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odessa, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s office said.

“Heavy fighting is taking place near Mariupol,” Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser, told a briefing. “But there is no chance that Mariupol will surrender or be captured.” — Reuters

